Become a master at fooling fish at the Rod and Gun Club’s weekly fly-tying workshop on Mondays through April. The next one is on Feb. 26 at 7 pm. Join experienced and novice fly fishermen and learn how to knot some of the most effective saltwater flies used in Island waters, as well as flies used in fresh or tropical locations. The workshop costs $10 per session. For more information, visit mvrodandgun.org or call 508-627-3909.