Varsity football on track for a full schedule

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) will play a complete varsity football schedule in the fall, MVRHS Athletic Director Mark McCarthy and coach Ryan Kent confirmed this week.

Despite buzz in the community that the Vineyarders would field only a junior varsity squad in the fall, McCarthy said the Vineyarders will compete as independent in 2018, as formation of the new Cape and Islands league, the Vineyarders’ new league, is completed.

Seven games, including an away tilt against Nantucket, are on the schedule, Kent said. The Times will have a complete look at the 2018 program next week.