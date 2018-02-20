‘West Side Story’ thanks

To the Editor:

This past weekend, the Performing Arts Department’s production of “West Side Story” was the perfect storm of talent, experience, commitment, preparation, rehearsal, teamwork, and fun on the part of the directorial team, the talented cast, the dedicated technical crew, the amazing orchestra of community and staff members, the visionary set, costume, lighting, and sound designers, and the Island community, young and old, who came out to support our hardworking students and who continue to support the performing arts. A special thanks to the all the parents who were with us from the first day of rehearsal to the cast party. We could not have done this without them! Sincere appreciation to everyone who made this a memorable event.

Jan Wightman,

MVRHS Performing Arts Department