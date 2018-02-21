Bobby B’s to pour beer and wine

Tisbury selectmen unanimously voted to approve a wine and beer permit for Bobby B’s Seafood and Pizza restaurant on Main Street, at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night.

The decision came with explicit conditions by town officials on how alcohol will be served. Town administrator John Grande told Bobby B’s owner Bob Breth that beer and wine may not be ordered at the counter, but must be served by a waiter or waitress who picks up the alcoholic beverage from a designated liquor service area and delivers it to a table.

Selectman Tristan Israel said he did not want a “backdoor thing to get a bar in town.”

Israel’s concern was that Bobby B’s was close to the street and had outdoor seating. However, selectmen Larry Gomez and Melinda Loberg did not see a difference between the layouts of businesses with beer and wine licenses such as the Black Dog restaurant and Waterside Market and Bobby B’s.

During public comment, Josh Goldstein of the Mansion House, located across the street from Bobby B’s, gave his support to Breth. “The whole town should go up to him and thank him,” he said. “Without what he’s done, the town would be so much more quiet than it already is.”

First Fridays gets the go-ahead

First Fridays — festivities on the first Fridays of June, July, August, and September — was approved by selectmen. The festivities will run from 4-10 pm and include amplified music played on Main Street. First Fridays is intended to promote local art and locally sourced food. Israel asked the First Friday representatives to put emphasis on promoting Island musicians and artists and the representatives agreed.

Tisbury School plans presented

Richard Marx of Daedalus Projects gave a presentation on the proposed design for the new Tisbury School, which was recently approved by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). The MSBA will provide an estimated $14.8 million, or 41.25 percent, to the $41.2 million project, though final numbers on the town’s side have not been finalized.

The town will vote on the construction of the school at town meeting on April 10. If approved, completion of the project is expected in August of 2021. The existing Tisbury School will be occupied during construction of the new school, and will eventually be demolished.

Designs and displays Marx used in his presentation are available on the town website.

Bruno’s gets Tisbury approval

Representatives of Bruno’s Rolloff, the waste management company for Tisbury, met with selectmen to review and discuss a rate increase to offset increasing costs. The company detailed rises in volume of recycling material and loss of the use of a freight boat as reasons for the price increase. Selectmen approved the rate increase conditionally until Oak Bluffs approved the rate increase as well.

Additional $100,000 for Lake Tashmoo landing

The Seaport Economic Council program awarded an additional $100,000 in grant money to the town to do additional work on the Lake Tashmoo landing. The town was originally awarded $680,000.

Vision Forum scheduled

An overview of wastewater planning, sponsored by Tisbury Wastewater Planning and the Sewer Advisory Committee, is scheduled for next Thursday, March 1, from 6 to 8 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. The vision forum will address upgrades and improvements to the current Wastewater Treatment Facility and plans for a new State Road sewer district. Consultants from Environmental Partners Group will present an overview. Other consultants from Wright-Pierce will present information on the vertical leach fields, also known as WICKs, that will be part of the future growth of the sewering capacity. CES Clean Water will give a presentation describing an advanced nitrogen-removal alternative septic technology that is currently being piloted in Tisbury under a grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center in collaboration with the Tisbury Board of Health.