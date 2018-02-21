Charter School hires new director

After a national search, the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School has hired Peter Steedman to succeed current director Bob Moore.

Moore, the school’s founding director, is retiring at the end of the school year after 20 years on the job.

Steedman has been principal of Wareham Middle School for the past two years. His resume includes positions in both public and private schools, with numerous postings abroad. He served as principal of the middle and high schools of Escola Americana de Campinas, an international school in Brazil; high school principal of Sturgis Charter Public School, west campus; and has been a history teacher in Miami, Fla., Norwell, the Netherlands, and Australia. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Boston College, an M.A.T. in history from Columbia University Teachers College, and a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Skidmore College.

Steedman, who currently lives in Falmouth, did a number of telephone and Skype interviews before coming to the Island for a two-day in person interview. “When I left the Island, I had no idea I would be selected,” he said. “I’m over the moon, I’m so excited and honored.”

Steedman was selected for his “career-long passion for creative, student-centered instruction [that aligns] closely with the principles that animate the charter school,” a press release from the school said.

Steedman’s connection to the Island goes back to when he met his wife, Honore, while she was teaching at the Oak Bluffs School. Steedman and his wife named one of their children Aquinnah, after the beach where they had their first date.

Moore said he will work closely with Steadman during the transition period.

“We have been in touch with one another we will continue to work together to make his transition as smooth as possible,” he said. “I’ve spent a great 20 years here . . . I feel fortunate I’ve had that opportunity,”

Moore was not extensively involved in the hiring process, but sat with each candidate and answered questions they had about the day-to-day process of the job.

Steedman said he is looking forward to working in collaboration with superintendent of public schools, Matt D’Andrea. “It is my feeling that there is so much that can be done in collaboration between charter and public schools,” he said.

Steedman said his first order of business will be sitting down and listening to Charter School students, teachers, and alumni.