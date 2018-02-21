Cyr and Fernandes hold events on the Island

Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes will hold two events on Martha’s Vineyard to mark the recent release of critical funds in the FY2018 state budget. According to a press release, these include an event marking the release of funds for shellfish propagation on Friday, Feb. 23, at 11am at the John T. Hughes Hatchery, 57 Shirley St., Oak Bluffs, and another event marking the release of funds for healthcare access for Islanders on Friday, Feb. 23, at 12:15 pm at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, IWYC Conference Room, 111 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd., Oak Bluffs.

For more information, contact Kaylea Moore at 508-627-0178.