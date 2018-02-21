Defensive shooting course offered at Rod & Gun Club

The Rod & Gun Club in Edgartown will host a one-day course, The Fundamentals of Intuitive Defensive Shooting, on two separate dates, Saturday, March 17, for women, and Sunday, March 25, for men.

The Intuitive Defensive Shooting (IDS) course, formerly called CFS or Combat Focused Shooting course, covers protocol with a defensive firearm and defensive shooting skills.

This eight-hour course will also cover “basics of combat accuracy,” “balance of speed and precision,” and “natural reactions during a dynamic critical incident.” It will be taught by certified CFS and I.C.E. certified instructor, Toby Leary.

Leary is also the president and co-founder of Cape Gun Works in Hyannis.

In an email to The Times, he recommended attendees bring the gun he or she carries or uses for home defense, a holster, three or four magazines, eye and ear protection, and a minimum of 400 rounds of ammunition. Attendees in need of ammunition can contact Leary, who can ship it ahead of time. A mag loader is optional.

Leary can also provide firearm, holster, and magazine for a $50 rental fee.

The cost is $260 for MV Rod & Gun Club members and $280 for non-members. Space is limited to 8-12 people for each class.

For more information and/or to sign up, Leary can be reached at Cape Gun Works, 508-771-3600, or contact the MV Rod & Gun Club at info@mvrodandgun.org.