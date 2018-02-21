REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Feb. 19–26, 2018

Chilmark

Feb. 15, Andrew Orin Fischer sold 31 Cross Rip Lane to Elizabeth Bennet LLC for $825,000.

Edgartown

Feb. 14, Thomas J. Silberstein and Elizabeth Newman sold 3 Beach Plum Meadows to Halcott and Catherine Grant for $1,200,000.

Feb. 14, Winter Street MV LLC sold Unit 1A and Storage Unit 1A, 62 Winter Street, to Jonathan E. Mayhew and Anne Mayhew, trustees of Clam Point Cove Nominee Trust, for $432,539.

Feb. 15, Eric and Deborah Larson sold 101 Herring Creek Road to Stacy Hall Martellucci for $1,500,000.

Feb. 15, Andrew P. Houlahan, trustee of Blue Bird 6 Realty Trust, Red Bull 7 Realty Trust, and Greenfield 8 Realty Trust, sold 18 Bayside South to Daniel W. and Mary B. Stanton for $10,800,000.

Feb. 15, Andrew P. Houlahan, individually and as trustee of Blue Bird 6 Realty Trust and Greenfield 8 Realty Trust, sold 6 Bayside South to Andrew P. Houlahan, trustee of Red Bull 7 Realty Trust, for $780,000.

Feb. 16, Patricia A. Fuller, trustee of the Viola A. Fuller Trust, sold 35 Cooke Street and 35A Cooke Street to Imprimis LLC for $2,225,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 16, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, trustee of the Carolyn R. Brown 1991 trust as amended and restated on Dec. 9, 2015, and entitled the “2015 Restatement of the Carolyn R. Brown 1991 Trust,” sold 58 Munroe Ave. to Kerry Quinlan-Potter for $712,500.

Feb. 16, Belinda A. Maseda and Stephanie Lee Andrade sold 248 Edgartown Rd. to Wilson S. Peres for $500,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 12, Frank J. and Kathleen S. Werber sold 89 Colonial Drive to John and Courtney Tau for $512,000.

Feb. 14, Margaretta W. Schroeder sold Lot A Causeway Road to Fannie F. and Martitia P. Tuttle, trustees of Causeway Road Nominee Trust, for $250,000.

Feb. 16, MMT Management LLC sold 46 Border Rd. to John J. and Ellen E. McMahon for $792,500.