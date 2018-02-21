SSA reservations system unavailability notice

The Steamship Authority has advised customers that in order to accommodate its move into new administrative offices, the reservation system will be unavailable beginning at 4 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. According to a press release, during this time, credit card processing will be unavailable. They will not process reservation cancellations for non-payment on Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018 and Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. They expect to resume services by 5 am on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. If they are unable to resume service by that time, they will post an update on their website.