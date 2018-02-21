Time to revise second amendment

To the Editor:

The second amendment to our Constitution starts with the words “A well regulated Militia being necessary…” and then goes on with the subject of bearing arms.

This amendment was created over 200 years ago when England was our enemy. There was no official national army, no state police, no police departments in our towns.

Nowadays, we have plenty of protection from organized departments and gun control is not in the hands of every Tom, Dick, and Harry; and Tom, Dick, and Harry are definitely not well regulated.

The time is now to think carefully about effective gun control and safety for all citizens.

Perhaps it is also time for the second amendment to be properly re-written.

Heidi Schultz

West Tisbury