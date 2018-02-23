Larry Levine, 84, retired owner of Vineyard Dry Goods of Martha’s Vineyard, died peacefully at his home in Henderson, Nev., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Larry was born on August 18, 1933 to David and Ida Levine (Brickman) and was a Southern Nevada resident for over 15 years. He was predeceased by his parents and stepdaughter, Cindy DiPietro. He is survived by Helen, his beloved wife of 38 years; two daughters, Amy Levine Roberts and Sarah Levine; son, Jimmy Levine; stepson, Larry Scherzer; two sons-in-law, Scott Roberts and Neal Foman, MD; brother, Robert Levine, DDS (Barbara); and six grandchildren, Matthew, Alexa, Mark, Jake, Michael, and Robin. Funeral services were held in Las Vegas. A memorial will be held at the Hebrew Center in April. Details to come.