Thanks from Tony’s

To the Editor:

Our manager, Kelly Hill, met Chris Silva last week and took him around the store. I understood he was going to write something about the Deli, but had no idea I would be reading such an enthusiastic and detailed description of what is a very special part of our store. What gave it a particular authenticity was the detailed and personal quality of his writing. You can’t buy or make up that stuff. Thank you for giving him the opportunity to visit us and write the story. My deli folks loved it — especially the photos!

I think Tony’s has become a part of the daily life of a lot of Islanders and visitors, but it usually does not attract much attention from Island publications. I have been delighted with two stories in a single year! It does not get any better than that.

My special thanks to Chris, and to all of you at The Times.

Dave Richardson

Owner, Tony’s Market, Oak Bluffs