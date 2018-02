Walter Morrison of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at his home. He was 66. A full obituary will be published at a later date. A celebration of his life will be held at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, March 3, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby scholarship program.