Donald J. Baril, 92, died on Feb. 20, 2018, at his home in Edgartown. He was the husband of Arlene (Norton) Baril. His funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church, One Church Square, in Franklin on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 am, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Beaver Street, Franklin, with military honors.

Donations may be made in his memory to Elder Services of the Cape and Islands (Meals on Wheels), 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660; to the attn. of: Lou Eppers.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.