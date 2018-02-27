Thanks to MV Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, you can sign up for the Fishing Partnership’s CPR/First Aid Certification Course, to be held on Tuesday, March 13, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Tisbury EMS/Fire Building in the downstairs meeting room. According to a press release, this course has been modified for offshore situations, and is geared toward fishermen and their families. The class includes CPR, first aid, Narcan training, and ergonomics. This course will count toward a Captain License CPR/First Aid requirements. The cost for CPR is $25 and Ergonomics is free, but the Fishing Partnership will waive the fee for hardship.

Learn more and register at bit.ly/fishpartnership.