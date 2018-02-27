An evening of musical sharing with Steve Maxner

The next event in the “Impact of War on Our Community” series at the West Tisbury library will be on Saturday, March 10, from 7 to 8 pm, when the library will host an evening of musical sharing featuring original compositions written for solo mandolin by West Tisbury’s Steve Maxner. According to a press release, the music for this program has its source and inspiration in Mr. Maxner’s experience as a veteran of the Vietnam War, and was composed as part of his healing process. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.