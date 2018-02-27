Featherstone’s going all-female

March 1 marks the start of Women’s History Month, and Featherstone Center for the Arts is celebrating with a new exhibit. On March 11, the Oak Bluffs gallery is opening a women’s appreciation show called “Backwards and in High Heels.” But first, they need your help.

Featherstone has announced a call for artists. They’re inviting creatives to submit new works with one requirement — it must honor the ladies. Female figures, portraits, and photographs are among the many media that will be accepted. Art must be dropped off on either Tuesday, March 6, or Wednesday, March 7, between 10 am and 4 pm, and it must be for sale and wired for hanging.

According to a Featherstone press release, the purpose of the exhibit is to honor the many ways in which women have continued and continue to contribute to the arts, industry, government, social reform, and civil rights. The show’s title was inspired by a 1940s cartoon praising Ginger Rogers, who did everything Fred Astaire did, only backwards and in high heels.

For more information, contact gallery manager Kate Hancock at kate@featherstone.org, or visit featherstoneart.org.