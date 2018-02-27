League of Women Voters to hold candidate forums

Want to be more informed on local elections? Look no further than the series of voter forums being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard.

The League is holding the forums for the public to attend and listen to their town candidates state their positions and ask questions.

The League is a “nonpartisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy,” according to a press release.

Voters and candidates are encouraged to attend. The forums will be videotaped and aired on MVTV.

The forums are scheduled as follows:

Chilmark: Wednesday, April 4, at 7 pm in the Chilmark library.

Edgartown: Saturday, March 10, at 3 pm in the Edgartown library.

Oak Bluffs: Thursday, April 5, at 7 pm in the Oak Bluffs library.

Tisbury: Wednesday, April 4, at 7 pm in the Tisbury Senior Center.

Aquinnah: To be determined.

West Tisbury: No contested races.