MVRHS 2018 varsity football schedule announced

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) varsity football team has announced an 11-game schedule for the 2018 season.

The Vineyarders will compete as an independent team next season, as they transition between the Eastern Athletic Conference and a new Cape and Islands League setup that is expected to be in place for the 2019 season.

The Vineyarders canceled their final two games in 2017, including the annual Island Cup with Nantucket, when the number of eligible varsity players was reduced to 14. “We just had 22 kids, including eight freshmen who were not ready for varsity play,” MVRHS athletic director Mark McCarthy said of the decision to cancel the final two games of that season.

He estimated that the MVRHS football program size has expanded to 35 players at this point.

The schedule below includes eight games with specific opponents, and three opponents who will be selected by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) as part of the MIAA playoff system:

2018 MVRHS varsity football schedule

Week 1: Atlantis Charter — HOM

Week 2: Saint John Paul III — Away

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: Bourne — HOME (Homecoming)

Week 5: Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School — Away

Week 6: Carver — Away

Week 7: Cape Tech — HOME

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: Nantucket — Away