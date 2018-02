Polly Hill Arboretum invites you to learn how to identify the Island’s winter trees. Whether they’re sprawling with leaves in summer, or bare as bone in winter, Polly Hill experts will show you how to tell what’s what. This is an introductory class, and all levels are welcome. Member fee is $30, and $45 for nonmembers. Tap into your inner arborist this Saturday, March 3, from 9 am to noon. Preregistration is required. For more information, call 508-693-9426 or visit pollyhillarboretum.org.