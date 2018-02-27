Sailor, sailor, home from the sea

Fourteen year old sailor Landon Cormie put up big numbers early at the 29th International Palamos Optimist Trophy regatta in Spain in February.

Competing against 551 of the world’s best teen sailors, Cormie had sixth and 23rd place finishes before wind and weather dealt him a black flag penalty in the third race of the weather-shortened regatta competition, dropping him out of the top ten percent of sailors.

Still, his performance impressed his coaches and satisfied the Island sailor, his mother, Bernadette Cormie said this week. “Yes, he’s back home now but preparing to go to Key Biscayne for a race this weekend in preparation for the U.S. National team trials in April,” Mrs. Cormie told the Times.

The U.S. trials in Key Biscayne produces a limited number of qualifiers for the U.S. team, for the European trials and for the Asian trials later this year.

Landon finished in the top 10 percent of the field in his first Palamos try last year and with other regatta performances qualified for the U.S team this year as well as a spot on the 38-member U.S. Development Team.