The Tisbury School “Can Castle Challenge” ended Friday, Feb. 16. According to a press release, the annual food drive is part of a weeklong celebration of kindness.

Every year at the Tisbury School, students celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week, where students and staff participate in a variety of special activities to promote the spirit of kindness across the school and in our community. Some of the activities involve writing letters of thanks to community members, spending a “homework-free night” with family members, and collecting food for the Island Food Pantry.

Guidance counselor Aly Weisner captured the spirit of the week by saying, “If we want one another to be kind, we need to teach kindness. We teach this through example, but we also like to celebrate it during this special week.The mood around the school was especially lovely and cheery.”

One of the biggest events of the week was the “Can Castle Challenge,” which encouraged students to donate as much food as possible so that all of the collected items could then be creatively displayed as a “Can Castle.” Students and staff demonstrated their kindness by collecting more than 850 items for the Island Food Pantry.