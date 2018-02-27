U.S. soccer coaches clinic

The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Assn. will offer Island youth soccer coaches two coaching clinics on March 10 at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School gym.

The clinics will train Martha’s Vineyard Youth Soccer (MVYS) coaches on new methods and curriculum used by U.S. soccer, the governing body of soccer of all ages in the country. The U.S. Soccer coaching curriculum is designed to improve development of players in the organized player base in the United States, concentrating on creating more organized, age-appropriate training sessions, developing coaching practices and creating a fun environment for the players.

The MVYS heralded the clinics as a way for coaches to learn and to pursue coaching licenses on-Island for their work with more than xxxxxx young Island soccer players who participate in three MVSY programs encompassing preschool to high school players.

US Soccer’s “Grassroots Coaching License” training will be offered to coaches of four on four teams between 9am and 1:30 pm on March 10. Coaches of teams playing seven on seven competition will be held between 3 pm and 7:30 pm. More information on th clnics may be found at https://dcc.ussoccer.com/courses/available/22/details/1790

According to MVYS President Matt Malowski and Communications Director Manny Estrella, the Island is one of the first venues for these U.S. Soccer-sponsored clinics and allows coaches to be trained on-Island rather than going off-Island to pursue training and licenses.

“US Soccer rolled out the new coaching courses on February 1st and M.V. United is one of the first programs to be trained in the new curriculum and coaching methods,” the MVYS announcement said.

There are four Grassroots coaching licenses (4v4, 7v7, 9v9, & 11v11)

“M.V. United’s hope is to get as many of our volunteer coaches as possible with a minimum of two of the four licenses. We know how busy all of our volunteers are, which is why we are bringing these courses to the Island. If you attend the course in its entirety and coach for any of our programs: Recreational, Island League, and/or Travel soccer,we will reimburse you for the course. ” the MVYS announcement said. The course fee is $50.

Licensing coaches provides the best experience for players under a consistent, unified methodology, MVYS officials said, adding “We need you to register for these courses so we can continue to show Mass Youth Soccer we are committed to our players and it is worth it for them to come to M.V. rather than Island coaches having to go off-island for training.”

Martha’s Vineyard Youth Soccer offers three tiers of play based on age and skill level, using Massachusetts Youth Soccer guidelines.

The Recreation Program introduces the youngest players to the sport of soccer and guides them as they add skills and self confidence on the field.

The Island League, an extension of the recreational program, is in place for middle school players who have advanced from a basic level to a more competitive skill level. The Travel Program offers the highest level of soccer. More intense training sessions are held on Island and games are played against teams from the South Coast Soccer League. Travel teams play an eight game season with four games at home and four games away.