Ever wanted to master the art of Asian cuisine? This cooking class with Catherine Walthers might be a step in the right direction. Learn to identify and properly cook a variety of Asian noodles, including rice noodles, udon and soba, glass noodles, and fresh Chinese-style noodles, with a variety of dishes. Head to the West Tisbury Kitchen on Saturday, March 3, beginning at 11 am. Participants will enjoy a lunch together at the end. For more information, visit catherinewalthers.com.