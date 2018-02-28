Aquinnah voters to consider 11 articles

Voters at a special town meeting Tuesday, March 6, at 7 pm at town hall will consider 11 articles, including one that would change the town’s board of assessors from an elected position to appointed.

That issue has been a contentious one in recent years as the board of selectmen and board of assessors have clashed over their roles. Many of the issues were discussed at a recent selectmen’s meeting.

Voters will also be asked to establish a stabilization fund for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Funds would be used by the regional district to pay for capital expenditures.

Three articles have to do with the Gay Head Lighthouse: One asks for $20,000 to build a permanent walkway, and another $25,000 to build a divider between the walkway and the busy Aquinnah Circle. The third article seeks funds to start up town-curated tours of the lighthouse.

Voters will also consider an article proposed by students from West Tisbury School to ban helium balloon releases on the Island.

In other business, voters will be asked to pay two outstanding bills from FY 2017, pay for additional bandwidth for assessors, and consider two articles having to do with seniors deferring property taxes, and an exemption for property owned as a domicile by a person who would qualify for low-income housing or low-moderate-income senior housing.