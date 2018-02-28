Bridge Results

No 1:15 pm game was held on Feb. 19 at the Edgartown Bridge Club, due to the holiday.

At the Feb. 20, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, six pairs competed. First place went to Gerry Averill and Bari Boyer. Tied for second place were Barbara Besse, playing with Carol Whitmarsh, and Lolly Hand, playing with Diane Drake.

At the Feb. 22, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, five pairs competed. First place went to Bari Boyer and Diane Drake, followed by Caroline Baum and Michel Riel in second.