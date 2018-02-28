Condon sets PR at All-State indoors; places in top 10 at pentathlon

MVRHS junior Mackenzie Condon set a new personal record in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 6.5 inches, Saturday in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) All-State indoor track meet at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury. The Vineyard captain shattered her previous mark by two inches, and moved up from a state ranking of 23 to 14th.

Condon’s strongest event is usually the 55-meter high hurdles, making her accomplishment in the long jump even more impressive. “It took an incredible amount of poise to be competing in an event that has gotten better, but certainly is not her best event going in,” said Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder. “That said, she performed at a very high level.”

Tuesday afternoon, Condon returned to the Reggie Lewis Center for the state girls pentathlon, and placed 10th of 123 athletes. Mackenzie clocked in at 9.02 in the high hurdles, and 2:30.91 in the 800; leaped 4 feet, 9.75 inches, in the high jump, and 16 feet, 3 inches, in the long jump; and put the shot 23 feet, 10 inches. “A pretty impressive way to end the season,” Coach Schroeder said. “In the last event of the day, her 800 was her personal best time by five seconds.”