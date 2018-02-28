Court Report: Feb. 15, 2018 – Feb. 26, 2018

Feb. 15, 2018

Christy L. Dobson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/18/80, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Jaquelyn E. Gomez, Edgartown; DOB 9/20/90, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 20, 2018

Dean G. Craven, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/12/92, OUI-drugs (not identified), negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Wanda Blake Higgins, West Tisbury; DOB 6/6/62, failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, must pay $340 fine; passing violation: not responsible.

Patricia N. Lima, Northborough; DOB 7/12/62, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, removing/altering drug label: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 22, 2018

Lisa Crabtree, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/30/65, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Brian R. Dube, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/21/88, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

James Lee III, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/13/57, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: guilty, probation for 18 months, VW waived, must receive counseling and substance abuse treatment; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony: guilty — six months in the house of corrections committed with 44 days cited; larceny from a building: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; malicious destruction of property over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Chelsea Clair Vonmehren, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/9/91, assault and battery on a police officer: guilty, probation for one year, VW waived concurrent with another charge; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Chelsea Clair Vonmehren, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/9/91, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: guilty — six months in the house of correction with 42 days to serve (deemed served) and balance suspended, probation for one year, VW waived, must have counseling and remain drug/alcohol free with screens; larceny from a building: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; malicious destruction of property over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

George A. Baird, Aquinnah; DOB 6/5/76, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction suspended, to attend a 14 day inpatient and aftercare program, placed on probation for two years, must pay state fee of $250, $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD fee and $50 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Mark S. Knight Jr., Chilmark; DOB 10/28/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jason C. Look, Edgartown; DOB 6/5/77, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Feb. 26, 2018

Christian C. Comazzi, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/25/73, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Kelvin Glenn, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/7/60, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Michael A. Ponte, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/4/92, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Ryan Soushek, West Tisbury; DOB 10/26/82, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.