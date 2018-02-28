Edgartown: February break is here

February break is here. I think it is the quietest week of the year on this Island of ours. Staff and kids alike flew out the doors of the school on Friday afternoon at 2:40, rushing to make the 3:45 boat to make their connections to the many exciting vacation spots they were heading to. I’ll get a little break myself the end of the week for a few days, but for the beginning of the week, I’m be catching up on bookkeeping and college scholarships. The February fun never stops.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is taking registrations for two of their spring series, “My Life, My Health” and “A Matter of Balance.” The “My Life, My Health” series is a self-management program for those with long-term conditions or caring for someone else with these issues. Learn healthful behaviors, including exercise, portion control, symptom management, coping strategies, and communications with providers. Develop a personal action plan for wellness in each area. The program runs on Wednesdays from March 14 through April 25 from 10 until 12:30 pm at the Tisbury Council on Aging.

“A Matter of Balance” helps older adults learn to manage falls and increase activity. Begin to view falls as controllable, set goals to increase activity, make in-home changes to reduce fall risks, start some easy beginner exercises to increase strength and balance slowly. Call Kathleen at 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or email ksamways@ihimv.org to register.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard, a nonpartisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy, is sponsoring an Edgartown voter forum prior to the local election. The forum will be held at the Edgartown library on Saturday, March 10, at 3:00 pm. The public is invited to attend and listen to their candidates as they present their positions, and to ask questions. There are contested races for board of selectmen and for finance committee this year, and there should be some lively discussions.

As one of the candidates for Edgartown selectman, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to go to the forum. Unfortunately, I will not be able to be there for the event. I had previously booked a trip to New Mexico for a college tour with Riley, and won’t be back in time to make it to the forum. I informed the League about the conflict, but they said they were unable to change the date. And on our side of the fence, the tickets are nonrefundable, I’ve never had a road trip adventure with my boy, and time is of the essence to check out the University of New Mexico so Riley can make his final decision. I will definitely write up a personal statement to be shared by the moderator at the forum, however.

Other news on the political front is the recent announcement that Pam Dolby will be retiring from the Edgartown town administrator job at the end of this fiscal year. Pam has worked for the town for 42 years, and said that it is time to move on and enjoy her family. Congratulations and best wishes to her.

It’s a slow news week this week, as it always is over break. I hope everyone is having a great week. If you’re traveling, feel free to share some stories for the column when you get back. Have a wonderful week ahead.