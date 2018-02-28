Oak Bluffs: Our upside-down weather

Once again, this past weekend was a rerun of what has been our upside-down weather this winter. Saturday morning at last the sun appeared in the sky, casting a bit of warmth and cheer down to all of us. But the delight in a warm sunny day lasted but a few hours when once again we were caught up in the endless circle of cloud, showers, and wind. Sunday was a day of winter dread, with cold temperatures, winds, and rain. But this did not overcome the warmth of the celebration at Isabelle’s Beach House Bed and Breakfast on Sea View Avenue. Friends and family were gathered to shower Melissa Kallager and Nicholas Rivers with baby gifts and love for their baby son Nicky, who is expected to arrive at the end of this month. Co-workers, relatives, and friends from on and off the Island gathered to toast this happy couple. Nick, being the next to the youngest of the four Rivers boys, or the RBs as we call them, was the subject of much advice, some of which was of doubtful benefit. Melissa was blessed that many of her family members were able to cross the waters on such a stormy day, to take part in the gaiety. This happy time brought sunshine inside on a gray day. Congratulations to this couple, who will soon become a family of three.

We send sincere condolences to the family and friends of Robert Iadicicco on his loss this past week. Bob was a kind man, most interested in Oak Bluffs town affairs, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and friend to many. We are so very sorry.

The Neighborhood Convention meeting for March will take place on Tuesday, March 6, at 11 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown. The theme for this meeting is “Centering Prayer,” led by Father Chip Seadale. As always, all are welcome. Beverage and dessert will be provided by the host church, with those attending bringing their own bag lunch.

As March is Women’s History Month, Featherstone Center for the Arts will celebrate the incredible contributions that women have made and continue to make. Its next show is titled “Backwards and in High Heels” in reference to a cartoon caption praising Ginger Rogers because she did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in high heels. Artists are encourage to create new works in celebration of all things female and woman-oriented. The show, which will include images, portraits, photographs of women, and a host of other images and media that celebrate women and acknowledge and honor the ways in which they have contributed to the world in the arts, letters, industry, government, etc., will run from March 11 through April 1. All media are welcome, and both male and female artists are encouraged to participate. All work must be for sale, and be wired for hanging. Drop-off days are Tuesday, March 6, and Wednesday, March 7, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Our Oak Bluffs library Children’s Room will have daily events throughout the winter break. Vacation Scavenger Hunt continues all this week, through Saturday, March 3. from 10 am to closing. Celebrate Dr. Seuss by searching for his characters, posted throughout the library, with a prize given to those who find them all. This fun game is for kids of all ages. Don’t forget free lunch on Friday, March 2.

Friday Movie Afternoon will be held in the library meeting room on Friday, March 2, from 1 to 2:30 pm. “The Amazing Maze” returns on Saturday, March 3, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Winter Break storytimes coming up are the Sensory Storytime on Saturday, March 3, at 10 am, designed for children with autism spectrum disorders, sensory integration issues, and other developmental disabilities and their typically developing peers. The Move and Groove storytime, also on Saturday, March 3, at 11 am is perfect for little ones who are always on the go.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is taking registrations for its spring series, which include “My Life My Health”: the self-management program for those with long-term conditions or caring for someone else. You will learn healthful behaviors and develop a personal action plan for wellness in many areas. This is a six-week series with 2½-hour sessions taking place on Wednesdays, March 14 through April 25, at the Tisbury Council on Aging. The “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” series includes six weeks of 1½-hour sessions on Mondays, running March 6 through April 9, at the Edgartown Council on Aging. Family caregivers will learn methods to take care of themselves, coping strategies, how to set goals, etc., while taking care of a relative or friends. To register, please call Kathleen at 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or email ksamways@ihimv.org.

We send birthday smiles to Heather Ferreira on March 2, Reggie Holland Kusyewski and Kathie Case on March 3, Allison Ferreira, Amy Billings, and Christine Buckley on the 4th, and Marguerite Cogliano on March 5.

Enjoy your week. Peace.