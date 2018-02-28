REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: February 19 – 23, 2018

Edgartown

Feb. 21, Sean H. Moloney and Jennifer Moloney sold 72 Ninth Street North to John Gazzaniga for $650,000.

Feb. 22, ADEC Meeting House Way Real Estate LLC sold a portion of 119 Meetinghouse Way to Boston Equity RE LLC for $1,286,000.

Feb. 22, ADEC Meeting House Way Real Estate LLC sold a lot on Meshacket Rd. to MV Estates Inc. for $114,000.

Feb. 23, Lawrence M. and Carol R. Dibernardo sold 58 Road to the Plains to Alan and Marsha Schaffel for $789,500.

Feb. 23, Richard G. and Susan B. Lacus sold 21 19th St. North to Thiago Machado for $800,000.

Feb. 23, Benjamin H. and Lisa B. Clark sold Unit D2, 491 Katama Rd. to Brian T. and Mary V. Carty for $910,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 20, Denise A. Ward, Marie Centa (f/k/a Marie Patricia Bowles), and Michele D. Marrie sold 114 Tellette St. to Ronald L. Monterosso, trustee of 114 Tellette Street Nominee Trust, for $16,500.

Feb. 23, Samuel E. Barnes sold a 25% interest in 2 Naumkeag Ave. to Margot B. Goodwin, f/k/a Margot Barnes, a/k/a Margot Barnes Street, for $400,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 20, Susan Molde, trustee of the Susan Molde Revocable Trust, sold 40 Warner St. to Thomas Saltarelli for $630,000.

Feb. 20, Faith Miller-Sethi sold 208 Irene’s Way to April S. Knight for $635,000.

Feb. 22, Santander Bank NA, current holder of a mortgage by assignment from Francis X. Koch, Jr. to MERS as nominee for Sovereign Bank, sold 41 Spring Hill Rd. to Herbert Jacobs for $370,000 by foreclosure deed.

Feb. 22, Herbert Jacobs sold 41 Spring Hill Rd. to Ivan S. Ganchev for $425,000.

Feb. 23, Elton T. Nascimento and Sarah R. Monast sold 98 Pine Tree Rd. to Caroline Monzani for $355,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 21, Nancy L. Dakin sold 23 South Indian Hill Rd. to Paul Bettencourt for $300 (sold her interest).

Feb. 23, Timothy J. and Helen L. Walsh sold 222 Pond Rd. to Patrick J. and Debra A. Barrett for $1,400,000.

Feb. 23, Deborah Nunez, trustee of Tequesta Trust, sold 28 Bea Lane to Fifty Franklin Street LP for $480,000.