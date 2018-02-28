Taking a stand for International Women’s Day

The public is invited to take part in a standout to celebrate International Women’s Day. The standout will take place on Thursday, March 8, at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven from 4 to 5:30 pm. Signs and posters are encouraged. This year’s theme is #PressforProgress.

In the event of rain or snow, the event will be canceled.

The standout is being organized by the women’s committee of We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos, a community organizing group. This will be the second International Women’s Day event organized by the group.

Last year the group had a “really good” turnout, according to Susanna Sturgis, a lead organizer for the women’s winter film series and active member of the women’s committee. Sturgis expects a bigger turnout than the more than 100 people who attended last year’s event.

The event honors women and their achievements by celebrating ongoing social justice and human rights work that women continue to do.

We Stand Together meets every other Thursday from 6 to 7:30 pm at the West Tisbury library. The next meeting is March 8, after the standout.