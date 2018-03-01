Clogged culvert causes flooding

A clogged culvert has caused flooding on the Beach Road bike path near the Caroline Tuthill Preserve in Edgartown.

The culvert, which runs under the road, allows water to drain from the preserve.

Currently, the flooding is a hazard to bicyclists and pedestrians using the path. There is concern that it may be a problem with a massive nor’easter in the forecast for tomorrow into Saturday.

Edgartown police officer Craig Edwards said he has seen the water at the preserve rise but he hasn’t “seen it like that.”

Town maintenance crews were able to dig trenches to help disperse the water, but crews are expected to return to unclog the drain using a suction machine or hose, Edwards said.