Storm closes shellfish areas on Martha’s Vineyard

The Division of Marine Fisheries has closed all shellfish areas of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a precaution to the potential effects of the impending storm. The closure will begin at sunset on Thursday, March 1, and be in place until further notice. There is an exemption for the adductor muscle of bay scallops and sea scallops only. The DMF will begin assessments on Saturday, March 2. After the storm, holders of aquaculture licences may do necessary maintenance/retrieval of their equipment with the consent of the local shellfish constable. No shellfish maybe harvested during the closure or removed from the site for culling.



Locally, East Chop Drive from Munroe Avenue to Brewster Avenue has been closed until further notice.