Vineyarders assess storm damage and begin cleanup

Martha’s Vineyard woke up to strong winds, coastal flood warnings, and a lot of cleaning up to do.

On day two of an historic northeaster, hundreds of Islanders remained with out power. Damage will likely take days to assess, but the cleanup has already begun — trees are being removed from roads and boats being tugged off the sand.

We will continue to report on damage and cleanup.

Weather advisories

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for Eastern Massachusetts, and a coastal flood warning for Martha’s Vineyard. According to a 9:45 am tweet: “Structures along the immediate shoreline will again be vulnerable for damage . . . Widespread inundation will again occur with the midday high tide with inundation depths at or above 3ft in some areas. ”

Storm warnings remain in effect on Martha’s Vineyard until 4 pm Staurday. High wind warnings are also in effect for Martha’s Vineyard until 6 pm, Saturday

High tide in Vineyard Haven Harbor is at 12:37.

Road closures

Many low-lying Island roads remain closed to traffic, due to flooding. Beach Road, including the drawbridge, is closed from just north of the hospital to Five Corners.

Steamship Authority

The Steamship Authority has suspended today’s Martha’s Vineyard ferry service until 12:00 pm Saturday due to high winds and rough seas. Ferry service for Martha’s Vineyard may resume today on a trip-by-trip basis if the wind and sea conditions improve.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until Saturday, March 3, 6:00 pm. Based on the most recent forecasts from the National Weather Service, the Steamship Authority anticipates service disruptions today and possibly Sunday. Accordindg to their website, the Steamship Authority is continuing to monitor the storm and will issue further travel advisories and updates as revised forecasts from the National Weather Service are released.

As of 11:10, boats through 12:20 pm have been canceled.

For additional information on the storm please refer to www.weather.gov.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check its website for further updates.

To make or modify a reservation, call 508.477.8600, or visit steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.

Shelters

Vineyarders without power can go to town libraries during the day. After 7 pm, St. Andrews Church in Edgartown will provide shelter to those who need it. More details to follow.

Reporters Rich Saltzberg, Gabrielle Mannino, and Barry Stringfellow contributed to this post.