Power outages continue; ferries back

Updated 11:20 am, Sunday

As of Sunday morning at 7 am, a little more than 600 people across the Island were still without power, according to online outage maps. West Tisbury and Chilmark had the highest concentration of homes without electricity, although by 9 am nearly all of the power in Chilmark had been restored.

The Steamship Authority ferries are back running. “Yes we have resumed service this morning,” Bob Davis, general manager for the SSA, wrote in an email. “The M/V Nantucket had an issue with a generator but should be operating on its next scheduled trip.”

Davis wrote that there are some issues with “communication providers” that is affecting the website. “Our IT department is working with the various providers to get it up and running,” he wrote.

As of 11 am, the SSA website was back up.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued another coastal flood advisory for Sunday morning from 11 am to 3 pm for eastern Massachusetts, including the Cape and Islands. “Minor coastal flooding is likely for today’s high tide,” the alert states. “The typical low-lying areas will most likely see inundation as well as locations that have received breaches in dunes and seawalls.”

The Chappy ferry has also resumed running.