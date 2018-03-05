Academy Award has local ties

The Oscar for best documentary feature at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony went to “Icarus,” a film that uncovered widespread doping at the Olympic level by the Russian government.

The film was produced by Impact Partners, whose executive director and co-founder is Dan Cogan. Cogan graduated from Harvard University, and has homes in Boston and Martha’s Vineyard. According to the Impact Partners website, the company is “dedicated to funding independent documentary storytelling that entertains audiences, engages with pressing social issues, and propels the art of cinema forward.”

Since the firm’s inception in 2007, it has been involved in financing of more than 80 films, including “The Cove,” which won the 2010 Academy Award for documentary feature, and “How to Survive a Plague,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for documentary feature in 2013. In 2014, Cogan was awarded the Leading Light Award alongside film makers Albert Maysles and D.A. Pennebaker.