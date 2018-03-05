Doris Gaffney died at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oak Bluffs on Feb. 23, 2018. She was 98 years old.

Born on May 19, 1919, Doris was raised in Fitchburg. She was a resident of Martha’s Vineyard since 1998, and very active in community activities.

Doris lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Bob DeLisle, in Edgartown until she established residence at Woodside Apartments in Oak Bluffs. She lived at Woodside Apartments until, at 93, she was accepted as a resident of the Assisted Living wing of Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

While she was at Woodside Apartments, she helped them start and build a community garden. Doris worked at the Black Dog in Vineyard Haven well into her late 80s, and volunteered at the local soup kitchen. She spent many years as a volunteer (over 3,000 hours) at Windemere. She delivered the mail, and spent many hours visiting with the residents at Windemere.

She didn’t have a college degree, but had mastered the art of love. She found the good in everyone she met. Many loved her, and she loved them all dearly. If you said hello to her once, you had her love and friendship forever, but she always had enough love left for the friends she hadn’t yet met. Doris always believed she was surrounded by angels, and now she has her wings.

In addition to her two daughters, Linda DeLisle and Ann Gaffney, and her son-in-law Bob DeLisle, Doris is survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two nieces.

A tea in her honor will be hosted by Windemere on Friday, May 18, at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Windemere’s Recreation Fund. She will be buried in St. Bernard’s cemetery in Fitchburg on May 19.