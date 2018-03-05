Stop & Shop: clean up on aisle 5, 6

This weekend’s nor’easter tore off a small section of the Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop roof, and the subsequent leak combined with the prodigious amount of precipitation has left considerable damage to the store ceiling.

The leak began sometime early Saturday, and as of Monday had grown large enough to shut down two aisles of the supermarket. A large painter’s tarp was pinned to the ceiling, and a number of panels of the suspended ceiling were either missing or water-stained.

A Stop & Shop employee told The Times a roofing contractor had been contacted and should be arriving at the store today.