More ferry trips canceled

Update 6:50 pm

The Steamship Authority has canceled all of its trips for the rest of the day.

Earlier in the day Monday, two trips of the MV Woods Hole, the 2:30 pm from Vineyard Haven and the 3:45 pm from Woods Hole, were not made this afternoon because of weather conditions, according to the Steamship Authority website.

The MV Nantucket did make its afternoon runs, but left about a half-hour later than it was scheduled to depart Vineyard Haven. Because of the extreme high tide, SSA employees struggled to tie off the ferry when it arrived from Woods Hole.

As the boat arrived in Woods Hole at 4:45 pm, the crew announced that the 5 pm ferries would not be leaving either from Woods Hole or Vineyard Haven.

The SSA has also canceled the 6:15 pm from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven and then the rest of the trips for Monday night.

Ferry customers may want to check the Steamship Authority website frequently as the winds continue to howl.