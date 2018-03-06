Boat rescues underway

1 of 10





With another nor’easter bearing down on Martha’s Vineyard, the owners of two sailboats took Tuesday’s relatively calm weather to begin the rescue of their boats from peril.

Both of the boats were among four that broke free from their moorings in Vineyard Haven Harbor during Friday and Saturday’s powerful nor’easter.

At the Steamship Authority docks, a crane from Tashmoo Boatyard was moved into place to remove the Witch of Endor’s masts. The large sailboat has become a bit of a tourist attraction in recent days as travelers getting on and off the ferries in Vineyard Haven stopped to snap photographs of the stranded boat.

The boat won’t be completely moved until later in the week, possibly Friday.

Meanwhile, a short distance away, between the Steamship terminal and Owen Park, Sea Tow pulled the cutter Rachel Saunders off the sand.