Lark Hotels continues Vineyard expansion

This summer, a 16-room hotel that was once the Point Way Inn in Edgartown will reopen as The Richard, the latest major hotel renovation project on Martha’s Vineyard done by Lark Hotels.

The Richard, located at 104 Main St., will be Lark Hotels’ third Edgartown property, in addition to The Christopher and The Sydney. The Sydney, a 14-room hotel opened in early 2015, is scheduled to open this summer with 16 additional rooms, according to a Lark press release. The Christopher is a 15-room hotel.

Lark Hotels made a big splash on the Island when it purchased the 95-room Wesley Hotel, the last of the grand Victorian hotels in Oak Bluffs, in April, 2015. After a multi-million dollar renovation, it reopened in June 2016 as Summercamp.

Lark Hotels operates a collection of self-described boutique hotels in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, California, and Tennessee.