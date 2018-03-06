Public hearing to extend archery deer season postponed

Due to the impending storm, the public hearing to extend the archery deer season in eastern Massachusetts, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, has been rescheduled for April 10 at 7 pm at the MassWildlife Field Headquarters, 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough. The proposal is to open the archery deer season two weeks early in Wildlife Management Zones that includes Dukes County. To read the proposed regulation, click here.

The current archery deer season opens across the state six weeks before Thanksgiving and closes the Saturday after the holiday. The proposed change opens the archery deer season in Dukes County and four other Wildlife Management Zones eight weeks before Thanksgiving. More information on the MassWildlife deer management program can be found at the department’s website.