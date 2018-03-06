Shellfishing closed indefinitely

Due to factors relating to the strength and duration of last week’s nor’easter, and to the uncertainty surrounding Wednesday’s predicted storm, the Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) has indefinitely extended the current statewide shellfishing ban.

Ordinarily, the DMF would consider opening shellfish areas three days after a major rainstorm. However, according to a DMF press release, rain amounts are not the only factor determining the duration of the current closure. During the storm there were six tidal cycles with astronomical high tides and a storm surge that caused widespread coastal flooding and extreme erosion, and in some areas septic systems were exposed by the erosion.

Storm drains and sewage collection systems were also inundated.

The DMF stated it will reopen shellfish areas as soon as conditions permit.