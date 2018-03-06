Two-vehicle crash in Vineyard Haven

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Franklin and Woodlawn streets in Vineyard Haven Tuesday afternoon. A police officer at the scene had no information on the extent of injuries, but an ambulance was on the scene.

Both cars received damage to their front ends. The white Toyota Tundra had its front end smashed in, but had no visible damage to the driver and passenger sides. The red Jeep Wrangler had a bent hood and a headlight hanging off.

Scattered pieces of glass and metal were swept up by town maintenance crews. Both vehicles were put on tow trucks and driven away.