Community Partners: Vineyard Village at Home

Polly Brown from Vineyard Village at Home will be the guest speaker on Sunday, March 11, at 11:30 am, following the morning service at the Federated Church Meetinghouse, 45 South Summer St., Edgartown.

According to a press release, if you are an older Vineyarder, and continue to live in your own home, what do you do when you need help at home? Need a ride to a doctor’s appointment? Need a local contractor to do a “small project”? These are frequently asked questions from the increasing number of senior citizens living in our community.

There are many nonprofit organizations on the Island that provide a wide range of services. Federated Church will highlight some of these groups from time to time to provide information to members and friends. This informal discussion is free, and open to all.

For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or go to federatedchurchmv.org.