Computer upgrade drives RMV closings

The Registry of Motor Vehicles, including the one at the Airport Business Park, will be temporarily closed March 23 to 25 to update its over-30-year-old computer system, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

All RMV services, excluding those to law enforcement, will be unavailable from 7 pm March 22 until 8 am March 26. Inspection station locations will be unable to conduct motor vehicle inspections during this time as well. Online services will be unavailable, and RMV service locations will be closed.

The new system will allow the RMV to meet federal and state mandates. The system will also allow the commonwealth to issue Real ID to members of the public who will need Real ID. Real ID is a federal security standard for IDs created in 2005.