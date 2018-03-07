Court report: March 1-5

March 1, 2018

Gabriel F. Almeida, Edgartown; DOB 8/27/98, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Fernando Carvalho, Boston; DOB 2/1/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of class B drug (not defined): to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost.

Christian C. Comazzi, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/25/73, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Wemerson Paulo Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/29/80, larceny by check over $250: dismissed, failure to prosecute.

Lucas S. DeSouza, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/4/80, marked lanes violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost.

Amanda Mcfarland, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/23/96, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Pedro F. Neto, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/29/87, cruelty to animal: continued to pretrial conference.

Kaique Bruno Olivera-Silva, Chelsea: DOB 6/14/97, OUI-drugs (not defined), negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

Amarildo Pimenta Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/21/66, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Mark T. Przybylo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/9/66, assault and battery on a disabled person over 60, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

March 5, 2018

Dalibor S. Petrovic, Edgartown; DOB 10/23/87, trespassing: to be dismissed upon the completion of four hours of community service.