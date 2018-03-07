High school seniors’ interview preparation course

The Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club, the high school administration, and its guidance department are collaborating to present a special presentation on preparing for advanced education interviews on March 15, at 6 pm in the MVRHS library.

According to a press release, five years ago, the Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club and the Bardwell family established a scholarship in memory of Diana Bardwell, who was a longtime Rotarian. One of the requirements in the process of selecting a recipient was an interview that all finalists had to participate in. The students judged the interview to be an outstanding experience.

The scholarship program, originally a $2,000 onetime award, has now expanded to allowing recipients to apply each year for another $1,000, for a potential of $5,000 over four years. The program is open to all students who enroll in advanced educational training (i.e., auto mechanics, culinary, or other vocational programs for college or universities).

Rotary has many members who over the years have interviewed hundreds of candidates for positions. The consensus was that while students might be academically qualified, they often had little experience in preparing résumés, applications, cover letters, and demonstrating specific skills in interviews.

This year, Rotary and the high school will make a presentation for any senior and their parents on applying for positions after high school, or acceptance at colleges or universities, especially those schools that require interviews.

The program will consist of handouts, tips, suggestions for preparing applications, developing cover letters, actual mock interviews, and sharing information of skills required for successful interviews. The program will be conducted by Barbara Chauvin, assistant principal and vocational director; Dr. Rolfe Wenner, a former superintendent of schools and chairman of the Rotary Scholarship program; Stephanie Burke, owner of Sea Coast Properties; and Rosemary Blair, manager of reservations for Harbor View Hotel.

If you are interested in attending, please sign up in the MVRHS vocational director’s office, call 508-693-1033, or email rclaussen@mvy.ps.org.