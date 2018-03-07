‘Mindful March’ workshop: For traumatic brain injury survivors and caregivers

On Wednesday, March 14, from 4 to 5:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will offer a workshop in observance of “Mindful March,” which is Brain Injury Awareness Month. According to a press release, this workshop will be led by Emily LaPierre, certified LoveYourBrain Yoga Instructor.

The workshop gives tips and support to help improve and restore well-being through yoga and meditation. This workshop introduces a gentle yoga flow to demonstrate poses and postures that are beneficial and safe.

Following the gentle yoga flow, Emily will facilitate a discussion session where participants will be welcome to share their stories if they wish. The workshop will conclude with a short mindful activity and guided meditation.

This workshop is best suited for teens and adults. Sign-up at the library is required: 508-693-3366. A brief survey will be sent upon sign-up so LaPierre can accommodate all participants. Please consult with your doctor prior to signing up to ensure participation is recommended. This event is free and open to the public.

LaPierre is a certified LoveYourBrain Yoga Instructor for TBI survivors and caregivers. She is also a certified Children’s Yoga and Mindfulness Instructor through One Love Yoga.

For more information about LoveYourBrain, please visit loveyourbrain.com.

For more information about this event, or to schedule an interview, please call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.